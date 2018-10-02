NG FFA Chapter hosts annual farm safety day

To honor National Farm Safety and Health Week, the Newman Grove FFA chapter held a local farm safety event for the Newman Grove and Lindsay Holy Family elementary students. This year’s theme for National Farm Safety Week was “Cultivating the Seeds of Safety.” The chapter hosted approximately 170 elementary students on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

The event was planned by the FFA members and included numerous educational booths that highlighted safety precautions when living and working on a farm.

The event included booths that highlighted grain bin safety, pesticide and chemicals, tractor rollovers, tractor and PTO precautions, truck and trailer safety, and ATV and lawn mower safety. There was also a petting zoo which stressed the importance of safety around large and small animals. The petting zoo included cattle, horses, goats, a variety of chickens, rabbit, and puppy.