Sentinel Building Systems earns Gold Safety honor at conference

Sentinel Building Systems of Albion was honored last Thursday, Sept. 27, when Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley presented the company Gold Safety Award of Honor at the 16th annual Great Plains Safety and Wellness Conference in Kearney.

The conference, presented by the Great Plains Safety and Health Organization (GPSHO) provides a venue for safety and wellness professionals to attend seminars led by nationally recognized safety professionals, to network with commercial safety service providers, and to join safety and wellness colleagues in honoring those members who achieve notable safety records.

The Gold Award is presented to organizations that show a minimum of at least two consecutive years of outstanding safety track records.

“Sentinel Building Systems has been a perennial recipient of Bronze and Silver-level recognition for their safety record, but this is the first time we’ve been honored with the Gold Award,” said Sentinel’s Safety Coordinator Clyde Stuhr. “It’s really a testament to the safety culture that management supports, the training we conduct, the habits we build, and finally to the dedication and consistent risk-management decisions our production workers make.”