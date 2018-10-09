Boone Central Color Day events Saturday, Oct. 13

Boone Central Schools will hold its annual Color Day on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Special events and class competitions are planned throughout the week of Oct. 7-13,

The pep rally is set for Friday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. in the competition gym.

Coronation and the salute to all school organizations will be held Saturday at 8 p.m., with a dance to follow at 9 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Spirit Week Schedule on page 2 of the Oct. 10 Albion News.