Buddy Poppy Day set Oct. 18

Buddy Poppy Day will be observed in Albion on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA hospitals. They represent the blood shed by American military service members as a reminder of their sacrifices.

Proceeds from the Buddy Poppy sales are used for aid, relief and comfort of veterans and members of the armed forces, as well as their dependents.

Sherry Packard and Pam Wright are co-chairs of Buddy Poppy Day.