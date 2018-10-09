Library hosts various upcoming events

The Newman Grove Public Library is currently hosting Lego® Club every Tuesday after school until 4:30 p.m.

Ages kindergarten and up can join. Snacks are provided.

Children are coming up with some very interesting ideas and designs. Free build is enjoyed the most, but kids also enjoy theme nights. The boys build with action in mind and the girls keep life a little slower and simpler by making houses and buildings.

This is a great opportunity for the kids to interact with others and use their imaginations creating something with their hands.

All Lego® creations will be displayed so visitors can stop in and see what they are making.

It is asked that parents sign a form letting library staff know how their children will get home and also provide phone numbers.

Additionally, the library is hosting “Girls Night at the Library” on Thursday, Oct. 11. A local beautician will be showing the girls different ways to braid hair. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Girls, third grade and up, are welcome to attend.

An adult game night will be held on Oct. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a board game and a friend for some relaxing fun.

The library will also be open on Halloween until 7 p.m. for the Trick-or-Treaters to haunt the library for a night.

Library staff have been weeding books which are now available for patrons to come take a look and donate an amount of their choice.