Newman Grove celebrates homecoming festivities

Newman Grove homecoming ceremonies were held on Saturday evening, Oct. 6. Coronation took place in the gym with a nice crowd on hand.

The Homecoming King was Brady Sokol, son of Scott and Joan Sokol. The Homecoming Queen was Maddison Steffensmeier, daughter of Keri Dreger.

Other royalty candidates included Cheyenne Cleland, daughter of Ken and Karen Cleland; Sarah Johnson, daughter of Jay and Shirley Johnson; Tyson Haddix, son of Shelley Duhachek and Tyson and Ginger Jorgensen; and Dominik Cuevas, son of Jenelle Mostek.

Junior attendants were Leighann Miller, daughter of Bill and Donna Miller; and Logan Hodges, son of Gary and Lorie Hodges.

The sophomore attendants were Khaidence Schlee, daughter of Aaron and Kelly Schlee; and Aaron Saldana, son of Kortni Deeder and Ryan Schulz.

Attendants for the freshman class were Morgann Johnson, daughter of Christine Fossen and Tom Johnson; and Isaac Potmesil, son of Todd and Jeri Potmesil.

The students enjoyed snacks and a DJ after the ceremony. Fall homecoming was sponsored by Ms. Theresa Schmedding and the Student Council.