The Boone County Trail System dedication and public grand opening will be held next Thursday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Albion campground shelter, east of the aquatic center.
Following the dedication, a fun run/walk will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m. Refreshments will be provided following the start of the fun run/walk.
Trail dedication, fun run/walk will be Oct. 18
The Boone County Trail System dedication and public grand opening will be held next Thursday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Albion campground shelter, east of the aquatic center.