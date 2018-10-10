Wells Hallmark
Petersburg Press

Controlled burn held in Petersburg

October 10, 2018
Photo by Helen Baumgartner

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2018, the Petersburg Fire Department held a training workshop. It was a controlled burn of a home in the east part of Petersburg. The burn allowed members to better understand the use of equipment in a controlled environment. The house was the home of the late John Arends. Hank and Diane Thieman were owners.
The home was over 100 years old and built by the parents of John Schilff, who many will remember. Hank Thieman said, “We had family ties to the home. We lived there and had many happy memories. We had several relatives who lived there prior to that. It’s sad to destroy old historic buildings, but I think redevelopment projects are important to our community.”
The lots, where the home was, have been sold. The new owner plans to construct a home.

