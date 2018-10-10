Queen Schrage, King Schumacher named at Pope John Central Catholic in Elgin

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Homecoming activities in Elgin began Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 with the coronation of Homecoming Royalty.

Madison Schrage, daughter of Jerry and Tami Schrage of Raeville, was crowned Queen. She is a member of the St. Bonaventure Parish and participates in one act, speech, musical, student council, Jr. Right-to-Life, National Honor Society and serves as a lector and EMHC. Her hobbies are playing board games, watching movies and painting. Madison’s future plans are to major in elementary education at Wayne State College.

Kyle Schumacher, son of Kevin and Lisa Schumacher of Petersburg, was crowned King. He is a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish and participates in football, basketball, FFA, student council, liturgy group and serves as an EMHC and lector. His hobbies include, playing and watching sports, fishing, going to the river, and binge watching Netflix. Kyle’s future plans are to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in agronomy or agribusiness.