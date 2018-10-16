Beller promoted at Lindsay bank

Julie Beller has recently been promoted to the position of loan officer at the Bank of Lindsay, according to Dan Korus, bank president.

Julie accepted a teller position at the bank in May of 2008. She graduated from Spencer School of Business at Grand Island with an associate degree in business administration with advanced accounting, and held previous positions with Contryman Associates, P.C., Bank of Norfolk, and Lindsay Manufacturing.

She and her husband Dennis reside in Lindsay. They have four children, Logen, Allanah, Cooper and Halle.

Bank of Lindsay and its staff provide services to Lindsay, Humphrey and Newman Grove and surrounding areas.