Business and Industry Day set for Oct. 24

An article was published in the Oct. 17 issue of the Albion News regarding an upcoming Business and Industry Day, hosted by the BCDA and Emerging Leaders, to be held Oct. 24. There have been some changes to the day’s schedule that were not included in the article. There will not be a scavenger hunt and businesses are not invited to join students at Boone Central. Please read below for up to date information.

Boone County Development Agency is partnering with the Boone County Emerging Leaders to host a Business and Industry Day on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The goal is to join forces with the county school systems and local business community to provide a day for high school students to learn and explore the many career opportunities and businesses throughout Boone County. Students will go on local business tours, have lunch with Emerging Leaders and listen to a panel discussion from six community leaders within the county. The day will end with prizes and giveaways.

BCDA Executive Director Michelle Olson said, “We hope that students will leave this event knowing that no matter what they decide to do directly after high school, there are always great opportunities right back here at home.”