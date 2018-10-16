Downtown Trick or Treat will be Oct. 31

Albion downtown businesses are planning for hundreds of trick-or-treaters during the annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Line-up will be on the north side of the courthouse square, with the parade starting at 4 p.m.

After the downtown parade, residents of GSS-Albion Wolf Memorial Home will be handing out treats from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Harmony Homes will also have candy bags for the children starting at 5 p.m. in their community room.