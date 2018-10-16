HWY 14 Brewing Co. set to open this month

By Gabby Christensen

What first began as a beer brewing hobby has become a full-fledged business endeavor for Boone County natives Greg and Mandy Luettel, who have plans to open HWY 14 Brewing Company in Albion on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

The brewery will be located at 134 S. 4th Street in downtown Albion.

The couple originally started renovations on the building in March of this year.

While construction and licensing has taken a little longer than expected, the Luettels said they are very excited to open.

Over the past few years, the couple said they’ve noticed a craft beer and brewery trend throughout Omaha, Lincoln, and other rural areas. They decided to take the leap to pursue their dream of opening a brewery.

Through this journey, they hope to offer additional jobs and another form of entertainment to the place where they both grew up.

As first-time business owners, the Luettels said the experience has definitely been a learning process.

Greg, who has a biology degree and has worked in lab settings for a number of years prior to transitioning into a sales-oriented role, said he’s extremely excited for the opportunity to make a living using both his skills and passion.

Greg and long-time friend Matt Temme came up with the name of the brewery and logo together.

“We thought it would be fun someday to distribute along Highway 14,” Greg said. “We like the look of the Phillips 66 sign and wanted something recognizable and classic. Matt designed the logo. We also wanted it to mean something to us. I grew up along Highway 14, and Highway 14 brought me to a town where I met my wife, Mandy, and many of our lifelong friends.”

With that, they landed on the name HWY 14 Brewing Co.

The couple has chosen a rustic, industrial style for the interior of the building. During construction, a tin ceiling, brick wall and stain glass windows were uncovered. According to the Luettels, these features have become statement pieces.

“Our family has helped a lot with bringing our vision together,” Greg said. “My uncle, Larry Luettel, built the tables. Mandy’s cousin, James O’Brien, helped me build the bar. All of my brothers, my parents, Mandy’s parents, and Mandy’s siblings have helped with painting, construction, cleaning and so much more.”

A welcoming and warm environment is what Greg and Mandy said they hope to create.

Read the complete story in the Oct. 17 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.