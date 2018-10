On Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, the old Raeville Parish Hall was burned to the ground by the Petersburg Fire Department. The building was originally a livery stable, but had been transformed into a meeting place for card parties, many dances, funerals, weddings and other events throughout its life. Many area people gathered to watch the building go down. They shared thoughts and memories, good times and sad times.

More photos in the Oct. 17 issue of the Petersburg Press.