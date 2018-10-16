Wells Hallmark
Petersburg Press

Punkin’ Chunkin’ coming up soon

October 16, 2018

The Petersburg Community Club Punkin’ Chunkin’TM committee has been meeting getting ready for the annual event.
It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, weather permitting, 1 p.m. east of Petersburg.
Locally-sponsored ads are in the Petersburg Press and Albion News this week. Look on page 4 in the Press for more information on rules and activities.
The committee is soliciting cookies and/or bars from area residents to sell in the lunch stand. Contact Helen at 402-843-8658 for more information.

