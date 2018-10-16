Punkin’ Chunkin’ coming up soon

The Petersburg Community Club Punkin’ Chunkin’TM committee has been meeting getting ready for the annual event.

It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, weather permitting, 1 p.m. east of Petersburg.

Locally-sponsored ads are in the Petersburg Press and Albion News this week. Look on page 4 in the Press for more information on rules and activities.

The committee is soliciting cookies and/or bars from area residents to sell in the lunch stand. Contact Helen at 402-843-8658 for more information.