Red Ribbon Week festivities

Newman Grove Schools will be celebrating Red Ribbon Week Oct. 22-31, 2018.

In an attempt to promote saying no to drugs, alcohol, and tobacco and to raise awareness, the school has proposed the following theme days:

Monday, Oct. 22: “Follow Your Dreams, Don’t Do Drugs” – Wear your pajamas day

Tuesday, Oct. 23: “Wild About Being Drug Free” – Crazy hair day

Wednesday, Oct. 24: “It’s Cool to Be Drug Free” – Wear your sunglasses day

Thursday, Oct. 25: “I’m too Bright for Drugs” – Wear bright or neon colors day

Friday, Oct. 26: “Say BOO to Drugs” – Wear Halloween costumes day

The Norfolk Elks Lodge is sponsoring coloring, poster and slogan contests again this year.

Classes will receive stickers and ribbons to encourage a drug-free life.