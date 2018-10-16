Boone County Trail System dedication and public grand opening will be held this Thursday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Albion campground shelter, east of the aquatic center.
After the dedication, a fun run/walk will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m. Refreshments will be provided following the start of the fun run/walk.
Trail dedication, fun run/walk to be Thursday
