Achievement ceremony honors 4-H members

Madison County 4-H celebrated 4-H members and volunteers at the 2018 4-H Achievement ceremony, held Oct. 14. Approximately 125 people attended the event at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Recognition was given to 28 4-H members for writing articles or selling ads for the 4-H Special Edition. Four clubs received charter seals. In the Diamond Clover program, Serenity Strong of Newman Grove received her level two aquamarine pin.

Medals for completing the Career Portfolio or the new Annual Achievement Application were presented to Stacey Frisch, Emily Neemeyer, Kelly Pfeifer, Charli Schlomer, Reilly Schlomer, Katie Emmerick, and Mary Emmerick.

Youth who entered the most static exhibits at the Madison County Fair included Serenity Strong (junior), Tessa Ferguson (intermediate), and Stacey Frisch (senior). The Young Achievers 4-H Club received the Herdsmanship Silver Bucket Award.

Leaders acknowledged for their service included five-year leaders Kellie Abler, Mike and Julie Filipi, Amy Kreikemeier, Dawn Kucera, and Christine Schave; eight-year leaders Chris and Kristy Lutt; ten-year leader Mike Noelle; and 15-year leaders Karen Arkfeld, Brad Glaser, and Christy Owen. De Irish was honored for 25 years of service and Marti Carter for 30 years of leadership.

Oswald Family Spirit of 4-H Award was presented to Serenity Strong of Newman Grove.