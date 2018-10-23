Albion native is contestant on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

By Gabby Christensen

For as long as he can remember, Albion native Paul Fajman has always enjoyed trivia.

In fact, throughout high school at Boone Central, he couldn’t wait for current events trivia during class and he was an active member on the Quiz Bowl team.

He was also an avid watcher of the television trivia game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“I can still remember the first million dollar winner, John Carpenter,” Fajman said. “He got to the final question and hadn’t used any of his lifelines. He used his phone-a-friend to call his dad to tell him he was going to win $1 million because he knew the answer.”

Recently, Fajman’s own dedication for the act of trivia landed him on the other side of the screen—participating as a contestant on the game show he so adamantly watched.

The journey began after Fajman saw a website post about applying to be on the show.

“I’ve been trying to get on Jeopardy for years, and figured this was close enough,” Fajman said. “So I filled out the application, which was about 60 questions long and then I waited. About three months later, I got a phone call asking if I was still interested in being on the show.”

Of course, Fajman was very interested. The next step was to set up a video quiz with one of the show’s staff members.

After passing the quiz, Fajman participated in an additional interview with a producer from the show.

After successfully passing both the quiz and interview, he received the final call which informed him that he would soon be brought on the show.

Read the complete story in the Oct. 24 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.