Farewell Angelina to perform Sunday

The Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by the up-and-coming country women’s quartet, Farewell Angelina, on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

Farewell Angelina has opened for a number of country stars, including Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley, and their musical talents have graced country songs for artists such as Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, Josh Thompson, Jana Kramer, Frankie Ballard and Jerrod Niemann.

Band leader Nicole Witt described the group’s music as “a country blend with a twist of wine.”

The all-female, high energy country group performs with twin fiddles and two guitars.

Currently, Farewell Angelina is on Part 1 of the “Women and Wine” tour.

The group’s new EP, featuring a song entitled “Women and Wine” will be released in January 2019.

Witt said the band formed very organically, after all members found their way to Nashville to pursue music careers.

“The four of us met writing songs and playing late night jams,” Witt said. “We have all been fans of each other and decided four years ago to do this together. We have never looked back.”

Witt said the best part about being a performer is interacting with fans.

“We love connecting with an audience and making an unforgettable moment,” Witt said. “We have never been to Albion before, but we hope to personally connect with everybody that walks through the door. We want to invite everybody out.”

Tickets are only available at the door. For questions, contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.