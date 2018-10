Not suitable for all ages

This year, Boone Central will host its annual community one-act performance on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Gym.

The performance might not be suitable for all ages. It is about a female guard who worked in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. She is sentenced to death and retells her story to a journalist.

There will be a dessert bar at the performance and the event will be free will donation.