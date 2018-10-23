Students collect nearly 600 pounds of food and household items

NO TRICK, ALL TREATS — Since 2008, Newman Grove High School students have been “Trick or Treating” for the food pantry. It was originally started by the National Honor Society as a way to have students do something productive on Halloween. Since then, it has grown to include members of the school’s FFA and FBLA chapters. Dressed in their best Halloween costumes, Newman Grove High School FFA, FBLA and National Honor Society collected items for the food pantry last Sunday. In total, 584.5 pounds of food and household items were collected. Participating students were (front, l.-r.) Isaac Potmesil, Autumn Patzel, Maci Pollard, Cora Patzel, Morgann Johnson, Christyan Anderson; (second row) Lucas Krueger, Kevin Haase, Mara Ranslem, Abby Pohlen, Sarah Johnson, Cheyenne Cleland, Maddison Steffensmeier, Kaison Voelker, Austin Wiese; (third row) Elyssa Cuevas, Jaydn Cox, Mckenna Haase, Addy Donelson, (back) Dominik Cuevas, Matthew Rast, Brady Sokol, David Miller.

Courtesy Photo by Tim Rossow, FBLA Advisor