One-act team presents serious topic

Boone Central High School’s one-act play team is taking on a heavy topic this year with their production of “Dark Road” by Laura Lundgren Smith. The drama is set in Nazi Germany toward the end of World War II. The story is about two sisters who share sibling love, but they have many differences involving the Nazi treatment of Jewish prisoners after one sister becomes a prison guard. The play focuses on the choices that allow evil to become ordinary. The first public performance of the 2018 one-act play was presented Saturday evening, Oct. 27, in the school’s Performance Gym.