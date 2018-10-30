Zwiener co-founds clothing line to inspire others to live healthy lifestyle

By Gabby Christensen

A strong passion for fitness matched with a desire to help others achieve their goals has been the platform behind No Walls Apparel, a fitness and outdoors clothing line co-founded by Boone County area native Jesse Zwiener.

Zwiener, a Boone Central and University of Nebraska Kearney graduate, launched the online store in October 2017 with co-founder Andrew Bruce.

The concept came after Zwiener decided he no longer wanted to spend money on clothing that didn’t represent what he stood for.

This eventually led him to create a brand that was built upon two constants in his life, fitness and outdoors.

“No Walls Apparel stands for an idea that no mental or physical barrier should confine anyone from living out their dreams,” Zwiener said. “The brand also represents the active adventure culture of exploring new places, ideas and experiences. We believe that it is important to get outside of the comfort zone and develop ourselves into the people we are called to be.”

Currently, Zwiener resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he also works full time at DHL Supply Chain as an operations supervisor.

Zwiener said choosing an e-commerce store was the easiest option for doing business, as it not only allowed interaction between customers across the globe, but it also allowed him to keep living the lifestyle he represents through his brand.

The store offers hybrid fitness and outdoor lifestyle apparel.

“Our gear is comfortable, reliable, and tailor made for active outdoor adventures,” Zwiener said. “We produce small batch sizes to keep our inventory low and our custom clothing styles limited edition. The apparel that we have created so far is primarily tanks, tees and hats, but we are currently expanding into new pieces for the fall/winter line of products.”

Zwiener said sizing ranges for both men and women based on style.

So far, Zwiener said the most popular design has been the drop cut generation 1 tees, which cross between a fitness and casual look.

Overall, Zwiener said he hopes to offer a one-of-a-kind lifestyle brand that motivates people to live their best life.

“We are the hybrid line between fitness and outdoors, and we hope to bridge the gap and create a community of people who share our interests with the world,” Zwiener said. “We want to collaborate with our customers and allow them to pursue their dreams. Overall, our fashion is an expression of who we are as individuals, but we want to leave a lasting impression to serve as a symbol for self-development and style.”

