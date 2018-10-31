Alexa Nelson represents U.S. in Czech Centennial Parade

Alexa Nelson of Albion, a Nebraska Army National Guard soldier, was recently selected as one of six National Guard soldiers to march in the Czech Republic’s Centennial Day Parade on Oct. 28.

She flew with many other U.S. representatives to the Czech Republic and was there from Oct. 24-28. U.S. Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis was among the dignitaries attending.

Alexa called this a huge honor and great experience for her.

Soldiers and airmen of the Nebraska and Texas National Guard carried the U.S. flag while marching in the parade in Prague.

Alexa was the youngest soldier and only female representing the U.S. military in the parade. She is the daughter of Dennis and Dawna Nelson and a Boone Central High School graduate.