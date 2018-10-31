Hypnotist MacCraw to perform at Petersburg Christmas dinner

Petersburg Community Center announced this week that comedy hypnotist Doug MacCraw will return to perform at the annual Petersburg Christmas Dinner on Monday, Dec. 17 at Werner Hall.

Tickets for the event will be on sale soon.

Cash bar will be at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the 90-minute show.

MacCraw is a repeat performer at Petersburg and is well-known across the United States.

With a schedule that takes him across the country and around the world, MacCraw is excited about the opportunity to make a return to Petersburg.

He started his entertainment career as a national touring stand-up comedian. His television appearances included ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. Wanting to include audience interaction into his comedy routine, Doug decided to add hypnosis to his show.

He became a certified hypnotist through the National Guild of Hypnotists, the world’s largest hypnosis organization. Continuing to train, practice and study, Doug also became a certified instructor and a board certified hypnotist.

He performs in his own weekly show at Universal Studios – Orlando, where he was voted “Most Family Friendly Show” at City Walk. He has performed for the past nine years at the Sun Bowl football players’ banquet, the past four years at the Sun Bowl basketball players banquet, the NCAA Golf All-Star Tournament (twice), and he is also a headline entertainer for Carnival Cruise Lines.