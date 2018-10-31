Veterans Day program to be held Nov. 12 in Newman Grove

Newman Grove Public Schools will host its annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 12, at 1:15 p.m. in the school gym.

The American Legion Post 73 will provide a color guard and will make special presentations during the ceremony.

Fourth grade will sing “Stars and Stripes” arranged by John Jacobsen. Taps will be played by Isaac Potmesil, freshman trumpet, and Matthew Rast, senior trumpet.

Following, sixth grade band will play “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Keynote speaker will be Command Sergeant Major Dean Reicks, originally from Elgin.

Reicks enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1981 as a supply specialist and then transferred to the Nebraska Army National Guard where he served in every position as a tank crewman. He served as a platoon sergeant, battalion master gunner, and company first sergeant through the years.

He transferred to the 1074th Transportation Company as First Sergeant in 2000. He accepted a full time position with the Nebraska Army National Guard in 2004 as a company readiness NCO.

In 2014, he was promoted to sergeant major for 402 Military Police Battalion in Omaha. He is currently serving the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

He has served two deployments. His latest deployment was in 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Command Sergeant Reicks has received numerous military and state awards throughout his 37 year career.