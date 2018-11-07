Harris opens Seasons Realty

Makensey Harris of Albion always knew she wanted to be a business owner. Her dream turned into reality in August 2018 when she opened her own business, Seasons Realty, in Albion.

Originally a Kearney native, Harris graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney with a major in business administration and a minor in economics.

Her husband, Justin Harris, is the Boone Central PE teacher and boys basketball coach. Together, they have two children, and love to travel with them.

Harris, who passed her brokers exam in July 2018, said Seasons Realty offers various real estate services to clients throughout Nebraska.

Harris said she can be reached by cell phone around the clock.

“If you need something, I’m here to help,” Harris said. “I work days, nights and weekends and love every minute of it.”

According to Harris, the most rewarding aspect of owning a business is allowing her company to be a representation of who she is.

“Larger companies won’t let you put an ad out there with anything religious on it. My faith is who I am and I am proud of it. So when I want to tell someone ‘God Bless You’ or ‘Merry Christmas,’ I can, and I love that.”

Harris said she aims to offer the community of Albion a real estate company that is continually looking to improve and stay on top of the latest trends and technology.

“I currently offer 360 Virtual Tours, drone photography and videos, and my listings are on all the top real estate websites, including Zillow, Realtor.com and Trulia,” Harris said.

Down the road, Harris said she hopes to see the business grow.

“I am not from Albion, and feel sometimes that this is a little ‘big’ town,” Harris said. “There are so many people that I do not know yet, but look forward to meeting in the future. My hope is that as I get to know more people in town they will trust me with their next real estate transaction.”

Seasons Realty can be found online at www.NeSeasonsRealty.com.