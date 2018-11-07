Katie Alder is new BCHC Physical Therapy Assistant

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has added Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) Katie Alder to the Physical Therapy (PT) team.

Alder grew up near Newman Grove and earned her associated degree of applied science in PTA from Northeast Community College in August of 2007. She lives in St. Edward with her husband Joey and children Kolten, eight, and Macy, five.

Alder brings 11 years of experience to BCHC in a variety of therapeutic settings. Her duties at the hospital will involve working with a wide range of patients in the outpatient, inpatient, home health care and assisted living settings, helping with pre-authorization of visits and marketing.

“Katie brings enthusiasm, passion, experience, and an unparalleled work ethic to the PT team,” states Allison Rankin, department supervisor. “In addition, she will offer early morning sessions to better serve patients who have a full work and school day. Katie will also help with weekend coverage when needed on the hospital floor.”

Members of the PT team at BCHC are Physical Therapists Jim Meyer, Angie Renner, and Allison Rankin; PTAs Crystal Fitchner and newly-hired Katie Alder; Aide Lori Milburn and PT Receptionist Jackie Herley.

PT uses bio-mechanics, manual therapy, exercise therapy, electrotherapy and other methods to correct impairments and help with movement and function. The team also strives to motivate and inspire patients.

Patients who feel they could benefit from PT can ask for a referral from their Primary Care Provider (PCP). Then call PT at 402-395-3187 to set up a visit.