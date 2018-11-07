Newman Grove celebrates Halloween

Last Wednesday, Oct. 31, the Newman Grove community celebrated Halloween with a downtown kid’s parade and a soup supper to follow.

At the top, guests enjoy supper at the Newman Grove Community Club.

In the middle, Raelynn Kaufman, daughter of Jason and Chelsea Kaufman, dresses as a dinosaur from the movie, Jurassic Park.

At the bottom, Skylar Amen, daughter of Danielle and Coby Amen, is a butterfly.