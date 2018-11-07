Snack shack, veterans memorial are Big Give designated projects for 2018

The 2018 Big Give project for Petersburg was discussed at the Petersburg Community Club on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

Snack shack renovation at the park and the American Legion Post 334 commemorative wall has been chosen as the designated promotion.

The Anderson family has donated some funds for the renovation of the park snack shack.

Rae Valley Market has scheduled special store promotions to coincide with the Big Give on Nov. 28.

Great Plains State Bank will have coffee and cookies on Nov. 29.

Donations may be made beginning Nov. 26. The final day for donating is Dec. 1.

President Tina Stokes said online giving will be simpler this year with a new platform.

This is the fifth year for the Boone County Big Give and the wrap up party is expected to be even bigger.

The park renovation project presently includes the 16 x 20 ft. snack shack.

Jim Leifeld, park board member, stated, “We have looked at the snack shack. There are critters that can get in and electrical wiring is needed. A 200 amp panel with outlets for five roasters is needed. The exterior needs to be replaced, possibly some studs.”

Cost is estimated at $22,000.

Interior renovations include resurfacing the floor, additional coolers and refrigeration, water heater, and a center island. Upgrading the inside is estimated at $2,000.

Cost of new construction could run $40,000.

However, the roof is relatively new.

Some members felt there could be a larger issue if the integrity of the structure itself is not good.

When looking at the cost, it was suggested to possibly consider purchasing a trailer which could be moved to any site needed. A generator would be purchased that could be used anywhere it’s needed.

Stokes will get contractor Mike Werner to look at the structural issues.

