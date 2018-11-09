First Turkey Drawing winners announced in Albion

Albion Chamber of Commerce held its first turkey drawing on Thursday evening, Nov. 8.

Winners of the $15 vouchers for turkeys were Connie Heinrichs, Amber Olnes, Darla McIntosh and J. R. Reinhart.

Vouchers can be picked up at LoCo’s next week.

Customers can continue to register at local businesses. Upcoming drawings will be on Thursday, Nov. 15, Thanksgiving Day Nov. 22, and Thursday, Nov. 29.