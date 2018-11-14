Annual ‘Extravaganza’ events successful in St. Edward

Downtown St. Edward was busy with several special events during the “Holiday Extravaganza” last Friday through Sunday, Nov. 9-11.

Several businesses held holiday open houses and sales during the three days.

Friday night was especially busy. In addition to the business events, the St. Edward United Methodist Church held its Aebleskiver Supper with proceeds going to the St. Ansgar (Rosenborg) Church.

A vendor and craft show was held in the St. Edward Community Center Friday evening and Saturday.

A grand opening party was held Friday night at the Beaver Dam Bar and Grill by new owner Brice Sliva with local band “90 Proof” playing for the dance.

Additional local businesses/organizations taking part in the Extravaganza were St. Edward Floral, Sal’s Shoppe, Wert’s GW, St. Edward Public Library, St. Edward Senior Citizens, TJ’s Lounge, Alida’s Picture Pages, C & S Convenience Store, Gramma D’s RTT Trezherz, and Cornerstone Bank.

Ninth Annual Santa Run

The ninth annual “Santa Run” was a highlight on Saturday morning, with 17 adults taking part in the 5K run/walk and six children taking part in the kids’ run despite temperatures in the teens.

The run, complete with Santa costumes, was started in 2010 by Kalie (Whidden) Carfield, daughter of Francis and Virginia Whidden, after she participated in a similar event while studying abroad in Scotland.

Kalie, now a sixth grade math teacher in Auburn, NE, returns each year to head up the run. Each runner is provided by the community with a Santa suit, complete with beard. Virginia launders and mends the suits each year.

The run had 30 participants in its first year, and some runners return each year to take part in it.

The course begins at the Cornerstone Bank corner, heading east on Highway 39 and then north, west and south back to the headquarters at the St. Edward Library.

Last year’s 5K winner, Jamie Sueper of Madison, was back this year to defend his title, and he won the men’s division again with a time of 23:05. His wife, Julia, won the women’s division with a time of 27:07.

Warren Voorhees of Columbus has been in the run each year since 2011, and his wife, Michele, has also participated several times.

Santa Run participants this year also came from St. Edward, Norfolk, Aurora, Beatrice, Humphrey and St. Libory.