Lindsay Corp. marks 50 years of producing center pivots

Current and former employees of Lindsay Corporation recapped 50 years of company history and growth during a program at the plant last Thursday, Nov. 8.

Lindsay sold its first Zimmatic center pivot machine on Nov. 6, 1968, and Thursday’s event started the commemoration of that occasion that will continue into 2019, the brand’s 50th year.

More than 300 Lindsay employees and others from Lindsay, Omaha and other locations attended the celebration.

Benton Visser, Lindsay plant manager, welcomed the guests, and Tim Hassinger, CEO and chairman, recognized employees during opening remarks.

“We have first class people here,” said Hassinger.

The CEO said the company hit slow times during the farm crisis of the 1980s, and was down to its last $1 million in 1985, but expansion into Saudi Arabia saved the company.

Also speaking about the development of Lindsay’s products nationwide and worldwide were Jason Parker, director of North American Sales, and Greg Oswald, vice president of Global Manufacturing. Oswald also presented a donation to the Lindsay American Legion Post.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley spoke briefly, saying the state takes great pride in the development of Lindsay Corp., which shipped its 100,000th pivot in 2007. Today, the company sells products in more than 90 countries.

Charlie Meis of Albion, vice president of engineering at Lindsay Corp. until his retirement in 2009, was one of a “story telling panel” that explained the company’s development over the years.

Seven years ago, in July of 2011, Meis purchased the first pivot sold by the company, a Model 55. He refurbished the pivot.

Read the complete story in the Nov. 14 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.