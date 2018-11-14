NG election results told

Winners of the two seats in Newman Grove City Council are Brian Wallin, 175 votes, and Jarod Adams, 166 votes. Donald Roberg ran third in the council race with 99 votes.

Unopposed for Newman Grove School Board were John Krueger 288 votes, Scott Nelson 282 votes and D. Jean McCloud, 276 votes.

Uncontested John Wyant secured the seat for Newman Grove city mayor with 177 votes.

Total voter turnout for Madison County was 49.07 percent, with 10,544 ballots cast from among 21,488 registered voters.

For more Madison County election results, visit http://www.madisoncountyne.com/download/Elections/election_results(2)/2018-Election/General-Election-Results_8.pdf