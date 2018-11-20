Share This! Facebook Twitter Business Albion Customer Appreciation Day November 20, 2018 Albion Customer Appreciation Day — Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 Karen Hagemann (right) of Wells Drug/Hallmark allows customer Marge Broekmeier to draw for a discount on Customer Appreciation Day. Jack Kunzman signs up for a chance to win a free subscription to the Albion News, Petersburg Press and St. Edward Advance. Behind him, his wife Marion reaches for a complimentary cookie. Michelle Devine looks over items at the LoCo’s store. Boone Central Skills USA organization displayed this tree with items produced with the new laser engraving machine at school. Nick Krohn displayed some of his framed wildlife and nature photographs at the “Pop-Up Shop” in the former Green Crop building on Fourth Street. Several vendors displayed their items inside at the extra business space at Kay Nicole Salon. You may also like Business Lindsay Corp. marks 50 years of producing center pivots November 14, 2018 Business Online land sale held Nov. 8: 10 tracts bring nearly $10 million November 14, 2018 Business Harris opens Seasons Realty November 7, 2018 30° F Clear See More Weather Popular Articles Albion Customer Appreciation Day November 20, 2018 Light Parade downtown will be Nov. 29 November 20, 2018 Dirt work for new building November 20, 2018 Read Our E-Edition ›