Albion Customer Appreciation Day

November 20, 2018

Albion Customer Appreciation Day — Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

Karen Hagemann (right) of Wells Drug/Hallmark allows customer Marge Broekmeier to draw for a discount on Customer Appreciation Day.
Jack Kunzman signs up for a chance to win a free subscription to the Albion News, Petersburg Press and St. Edward Advance. Behind him, his wife Marion reaches for a complimentary cookie.
Michelle Devine looks over items at the LoCo’s store.
Boone Central Skills USA organization displayed this tree with items produced with the new laser engraving machine at school.
Nick Krohn displayed some of his framed wildlife and nature photographs at the “Pop-Up Shop” in the former Green Crop building on Fourth Street.
Several vendors displayed their items inside at the extra business space at Kay Nicole Salon.
