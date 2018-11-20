Creek Road Boutique provides variety of clothing to area

Creek Road Boutique, located outside of Newman Grove, was founded in March of 2018 by sisters Abbie Murray and Katie Brummels, who equally share a love for fashion.

The sisters wanted to do something fun together and also wanted to provide the Newman Grove and Albion area with a clothing boutique.

The boutique, which is set up in Murray’s basement and open by appointment, offers tops, cardigans, sweaters, tanks, shoes, hats, caps, gloves and scarves in regular and plus sizes.

Brummels said the most popular items so far have been the lattice tank tops and jeans.

The name of the boutique was inspired by a road that holds many childhood memories, according to the co-owners.

“Our parents’ house is located next to a portion of the Shell Creek, and our grandparents and uncles had a road that went between our farm and their farm along the creek,” Murray said. “It was so fun to ride horses or bikes on. Now that road has been farmed over, so the name is even more special to us.”

Since opening the shop, Murray said they’ve enjoyed the time they’ve shared together the most.

“We had such a hard time finding time to hang out and this is just a great way to have sister time,” Brummels said. “We hope the boutique offers the community a great place for all their clothing needs. We plan to continue to expand and bring more variety and something everyone loves.”