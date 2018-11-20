Newman Grove man killed in Nov. 16 crash

Kenneth W. Cleland, 60, of Newman Grove, died in a single vehicle roll-over accident early Friday morning, Nov. 16, on Highway 32 west of Madison.

The accident was discovered by a passer-by at about 4:20 a.m. about two miles west of Madison.

Madison County Sheriff’s office and Madison Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and found that Cleland had been ejected from the vehicle as it rolled in a cornfield on the north side of Highway 32. He was pronouced dead at the scene.

Services for Cleland were planned at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.