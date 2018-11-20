School board gets report on greenhouse project financing

A final financial report on the new Boone Central greenhouse was given to the school board on Monday night, Nov. 12, by Superintendent Nicole Hardwick.

The greenhouse has been in use since the start of the school year, and a tour of the facility was scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. for the Albion Education Foundation and board members.

Final cost of the 30 x 60 foot structure was $180,527. Albion Education Foundation reimbursed $150,000 of that cost, while $23,320 in wind farm grant funds were used, and $7,207 came from the school district’s building fund.

This structure is being used for a variety of educational activities, primarily in science and agriculture classes. It includes an irrigation system, climate control and interior shade system.

