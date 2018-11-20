Veterans Day Program honors local vets

By Darrell Barnes

Newman Grove Schools held its annual Veterans’ Day Program to honor all those who have served and continue to serve our nation protecting our freedoms.

The program began by honoring our flag, as American Legion Post 73 presented the Colors. The National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by the fourth grade. “Stars and Stripes” was sung by the fourth grade choir and they then presented a skit, “America’s White Table,” which is a heart wrenching tribute to those who have lost their lives serving our country.

Dennis Lee and Dave London were honored with medallions for their service in the Korean War. Jessie London was here to bestow the honor on Dave. A 50-year certificate was also presented to Gerald Lyon for continued membership in the American Legion.

Command Sergeant Major Dean Reicks, formerly of Petersburg, gave a speech talking about the impact of the military on his life and the great honor it has been to serve the people of this nation. He talked of the lives of people under his command, some whom have perished due to the impact of wars, yet how it is necessary for people to protect and serve the freedoms we have here in America.

“Yankee Doodle” was played by the sixth grade band under the direction of Mrs. Kelci Wood. The American Legion then received the colors, TAPS was played by Matthew Rast and Isaac Potmesil, and the colors were then retired.

One of the most important things we can do is to honor our servicemen and women along with the flag which represents our freedoms which we all cherish. Thank a Veteran.