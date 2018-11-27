City sales tax receipts show third monthly decline

Albion city sales and use tax receipts showed a third consecutive monthly decline in September 2018, and are about 4.5 percent less than last year for the first two months of the 2018-19 fiscal year.

September receipts totaled $55,028, a decline of $4,456 or about seven percent from the September 2017 total of $59,484.

Total sales and use tax receipts for the first two months of the current fiscal year were $115,401, a decline of $5,376 or 4.5 percent from last year’s two-month total of $120,777.

The city’s motor vehicle sales tax receipts also declined in September to $3,291, following a high total of $6,396 in August.

Due to the lower three-month trend, the projected total sales and use tax revenues for the 2018-19 fiscal year have been reduced from last year’s total of $716,125 down to $690,000.