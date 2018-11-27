County Big Give is open, events continue this week

Boone County’s fifth annual Big Give began Monday, Nov. 26, and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 1, featuring a variety of projects and causes in each community.

Organizers are hoping to top last year’s total of $171,554 raised from 1,235 donors.

Several special events associated with the Big Give started on Monday and will continue through Saturday.

Special events from Wednesday through Saturday will include:

• Historical display all week at Albion Public Library.

• Wednesday, Nov. 28 — St. Edward Public Library open house, 5 to 8 p.m., benefit for the library project to install new benches and planters.

• Wednesday, Nov. 28 — Open house all day at Rae Valley Market, Petersburg, featuring Petersburg Veterans Memorial and snack shack projects.

• Thursday, Nov. 29 — Boone County Appetizers and Brew at Hwy. 14 Brewing Co., Albion, 6 to 8:30 p.m. This event will feature local food and brew, with talks by representatives of the Boone County Emerging Leaders and Boone County Friends of the Trail about plans for 2019. There is no charge to attend. Free will donations will be accepted to help these groups achieve their goals.

• Thursday, Nov. 29 — Open house at Great Plains State Bank, Petersburg, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will feature local projects, including plans by American Legion Post 334 to construct a Veterans Memorial monument in the community. Hosts are the Petersburg Community Club and American Legion Post 334.

• Friday, Nov. 30 — Waffles & More Waffles at Good Samaritan Society, Albion, 8 to 11 a.m. The annual free waffle breakfast will be hosted by Boone County Area Food Pantry, GSS Albion, and the Cardinal Kids Club.

• Friday, Nov. 30 — Open house at the Primrose Community Building, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring projects to update the Primrose Community Building and Primrose Fire Hall. Homemade cinnamon rolls, chili, sandwiches and coffee or tea will be served. Sponsors are the Village of Primrose, Primrose Volunteer Fire Department and Studio K.

• Friday, Nov. 30 — Open house at the Boone County Museum, 1 to 5 p.m., featuring Santa Claus displays and the low vision monitor from Albion Public Library. Boone Central students will sing Christmas carols at 2:30 p.m. Hosts are the Boone County Historical Society and Albion Public Library.

• Friday, Nov. 30 — Free sandwich luncheon at 12 noon, Kvam Room at Boone County Health Center. Program on the benefits of 3D mammography by Dr. David Hadford, women’s imaging specialist. Hosted by Boone County Health Center Foundation.

• Friday, Nov. 30 — Big Give “Wrap Party” at Albion Country Club, 7 p.m. The program will showcase the Big Give success over the past four years and recognize the sponsors. Hosted by the Boone County Foundation Fund and Boone County Ag & Education Center Committee.

• Saturday, Dec. 1 — “String Beans” performance at the Boone County Fitness Center, 2 p.m. This will be a fun and interactive music program for all ages, hosted by the Albion Area Arts Council and Boone County Fitness Center.