County planning board recommends approval of two conditional use permits

Two conditional use permits for rural lot splits in A1 agricultural zones were given recommendations for approval by the Boone County Planning Commission during its regular meeting Monday night, Nov. 26.

Nathan Mueller requested a conditional use permit to split off 10.88 acres from farm ground located along 240th Street, between 280th and 290th Avenues. The property is about three miles east and 2.5 miles north of Albion.

The lot split would accommodate a cow-calf operation.

No one spoke against the conditional use permit during the public hearing. However, planning board members noted the current survey included more than three to four straight sides on the parcel, which would not comply with the current county regulation. Mueller said he would have the parcel surveyed again to comply with this requirement.

The planning board approved a motion to recommend approval of the conditional use permit, subject to the new survey, livestock setbacks and signing of livestock waivers.

CLAN Farms, LLC also requested a conditional use permit for a rural lot split to accommodate a cow-calf operation.

Rod Nelson represented the application to split off 12.4 acres from farm ground located along 180th Street, west of 280th Avenue, or about four miles south and 5.5 miles east of Petersburg. He said his son has made improvements on the tract and has a cow-calf operation at this location. There is a house on the tract that may be occupied in the future.

No one spoke against the conditional use permit during the public hearing.

The planning board approved a motion recommending approval of the conditional use permit, subject to signing of livestock waivers and compliance with A1 zoning regulations.

Both applications will be forwarded to the Boone County Commissioners for final action.

