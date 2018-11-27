Light Parade will be downtown Thursday night

Albion’s annual Holiday Light Parade through the downtown area will be Thursday evening, Nov. 29, starting at 6 p.m.

The parade will be followed by events at the Albion KC Hall. A chili feed will be held, and Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with children and pass out treats. There will also be cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus.

Super Saturday Shopping will be featured on Saturday, Dec. 1, starting at 10 a.m. A total of 60 shopping bags, with store specials and coupons, will be handed out to shoppers outside the Gateway Theatre. A free children’s movie will be held in the theatre, with pop and popcorn sponsored by Valero Renewables, Albion.