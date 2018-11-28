Big Give projects featured

Boone County Big Give started Monday, Nov. 26, with giving open until Saturday, Dec. 2.

Two Petersburg projects are among those featured.

One is the community club park improvement, with plans to remodel the snack shack in the park bordering Highway 14 to increase usage for events, including school sporting events and family reunions. Checks should be written to: BCFF-Petersburg Park Improvements

American Legion Post 334, Petersburg, is raising money to build a monument that will be located between the Legion Club and the village offices. Checks should be written to: American Legion Post 334 (Petersburg)

Giving stations are at any bank location in Boone County, and at Rae Valley Market. Donations can also be made online at BCBigGive.org.