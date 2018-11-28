Library hosting Big Give event

St. Edward Public Library is hosting a special Boone County “Big Give” event today, Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The benefit event for the library will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., and will highlight the library project to install new benches and planters on the library grounds.

This event is hosted by the St. Edward Development Company and St. Edward Public Library.

Other local projects listed among the 27 Big Give projects this year are:

• Beaver Valley Senior Center, roof repairs: The St. Edward senior center needs to replace a portion of its building roof, as well as rain gutters on its store front so water does not enter the building.

• St. Edward Development Co., downtown beautification in St. Edward. Large concrete planters, inscribed with “St. Edward” are to be installed in the downtown area.