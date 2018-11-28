Snow follows rain in area

Travel conditions were difficult on Saturday night and Sunday, Nov. 24-25, along Interstate 80 across the eastern half of Nebraska when the first major winter storm hit the state.

As much as eight to 10 inches of snow was measured in several communities in the state’s southeastern corner.

Boone County and the Beaver Valley escaped the brunt of the storm, but conditions were slick early Sunday morning.

The storm began with rain and freezing rain Saturday night, changing to snow by the early morning hours Sunday. Winds were very strong out of the north, gusting up to 40 miles per hour.

The light snow covering had a layer of ice underneath in many areas by Sunday.

Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson said there were no traffic accidents in the county related to the storm.

The fast-moving storm primarily impacted travel in southeastern Nebraska, southern Iowa, northern Kansas and northern Missouri. There were white out conditions at times on both Interstate 80 and Interstate 70.