St. Edward one-act team wins Goldenrod Conference title

St. Edward High School’s one-act play team won first place in the Goldenrod Conference One-Act Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Central City.

The team performed again Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the district one-act contest.

They are presenting, “Captain Bree and Her Lady Pirates,” a comedy written by Martin A. Follose, with words and music by Bill Froncoeur. Chase King is director, with Jocelyn Kuncl as assistant director.

In the play, the crew of Captain Jennings (Alias Schumacher) jumps ship, leaving him with only a handful of prisoners and Fergus (Keean Cruise), a sailor who can’t swim, to protect his wealthy passengers from a pirate attack.

Captain Bree (Reagan Palmer) and her lady pirates demand gold in exchange for the lives of the pretentious Madam Prescot (Sophie Reeves); her nephew Samuel (Justin Miller), who is masquerading as a girl to avoid becoming shark bait; and her niece Jane (Mary Blankenship), bursting with desire to join the lady pirates — much to her aunt’s dismay!

While waiting for a response from the English, the pirates entertain themselves by teaching Jane the ropes of pirating, such as threatening their prisoners with the plank. A surprise is in store when a British fleet arrives, set on both hanging the pirates for their deeds and punishing Captain Jennings for not fighting them off more effectively.

Other cast members include Shawna (Miranda Matchett), Gabby (Maya Baker), Georgia (Hailey Osantowski), Maggie (Lainey Werts), Thomas (Wesley Sutton), Admiral Moore (Roy Cumming), two pirates (Emma Olson and Alyssa Reardon) and Moore’s crew (Cole Mowrey).

Chief crew members are Riley Riggs, who is in charge of music; Nick Barnes, in charge of lights, and Kenna Hellbusch, who is in charge of costumes and makeup.

Members in charge of the set are April Trube, Mackenzie Towey, Pearl DeWitt, Drake White and Lucien Ruby.

Junior high members of the team include Spencer Werts, Gracie Baker, Isaac Roberts, Payton Fitchner, Grace Tibor and Mikey Blankenship.