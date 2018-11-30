City of Albion declares snow emergency

City of Albion declared a snow emergency beginning today, Friday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. and continuing until further notice. A major winter storm was moving into the area, and snow was expected to continue into Sunday, Dec. 2. snowfall amounts of eight to 12 inches were expected in the Boone County area.

Many events scheduled for Saturday or Sunday were being canceled or postponed.

All citizens are asked to move their vehicles to off-street parking during declared snow emergencies to expedite the snow removal process.

Effective at 6 p.m. on Friday, parking in Albion is strictly prohibited on the following snow emergency routes:

1. Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street;

2. Sixth Street; and

3. Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.

Snow removal will begin on emergency routes as measurable snow accumulates in order to keep them passable and will subsequently begin in residential and downtown districts as soon as practical following the snowfall. Expected high winds may delay or hinder snow removal efforts.

Vehicles not moved to off-street parking during a snow emergency will be marked and given 48 hours to be moved. We expect voluntary compliance not to be an issue; however, the Albion Police Department will enforce all necessary parking restrictions.

Downtown business owners may scoop snow into the street/parking area if there is no other place to pile snow. Residential property owners may not scoop snow into the street.