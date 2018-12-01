Super Saturday Shopping, ‘String Beans’ performance are postponed due to weather

Two local events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, have been postponed due to weather conditions.

Albion Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual Super Saturday Shopping event and childrens’ movie at Gateway Theatre, which was set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

A new date for this event will be announced as soon as it is determined.

The “String Beans” concert at the Boone County Fitness Center, originally set for 2 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Fitness Center.

The Dec. 1 concert was to be the final event of the Boone County Big Give.

Snow and blowing snow were expected to continue from Saturday into Sunday, with accumulations of six to 10 inches.